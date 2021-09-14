CNH Industrial Names Francesco Tanzi As CFO Of New Iveco Group
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has appointed Francesco Tanz to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Iveco Group, effective January 1, 2022, after the spin-off.
- Iveco Group will begin independent operations in early 2022.
- To accept this new role, he is stepping down from his current role as finance chief at the multinational tire manufacturer Pirelli & C. S.p.A.(OTC: PLLIF).
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.98% st $16.43 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management