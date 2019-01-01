ñol

Photronics
(NASDAQ:PLAB)
21.61
-0.13[-0.60%]
At close: Jun 1
21.88
0.2700[1.25%]
After Hours: 7:50PM EDT
Day High/Low21.02 - 22.17
52 Week High/Low11.65 - 22.11
Open / Close21.91 / 21.61
Float / Outstanding50.2M / 61.7M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 641.1K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E14.89
50d Avg. Price16.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.49
Total Float50.2M

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Photronics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$204.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$204.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Photronics beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $44.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 10.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.25 0.22 0.17
EPS Actual 0.38 0.33 0.22 0.17
Revenue Estimate 183.10M 175.03M 168.33M 158.27M
Revenue Actual 189.83M 181.29M 170.64M 159.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Photronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reporting earnings?
A

Photronics (PLAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Q
What were Photronics’s (NASDAQ:PLAB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $111.6M, which missed the estimate of $115.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.