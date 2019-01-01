Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Photronics
The latest price target for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting PLAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Photronics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Photronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Photronics was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Photronics (PLAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price Photronics (PLAB) is trading at is $21.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
