QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.71 - 1.04
Mkt Cap
62.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.05
Shares
87.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Parkson Retail Group Ltd is engaged in departmental store operations. It manages a diversified collection of retail formats - including department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food & beverage outlets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Parkson Retail Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkson Retail Group (OTCPK: PKSGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkson Retail Group's (PKSGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkson Retail Group.

Q

What is the target price for Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkson Retail Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY)?

A

The stock price for Parkson Retail Group (OTCPK: PKSGY) is $0.7134 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:23:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2012.

Q

When is Parkson Retail Group (OTCPK:PKSGY) reporting earnings?

A

Parkson Retail Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkson Retail Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) operate in?

A

Parkson Retail Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.