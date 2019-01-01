QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Pekin Life Insurance Co is a United States-based insurance company. It is engaged in offering life insurance, health insurance, auto insurance, home insurance, and business insurance to individuals and businesses across the country. The company also offers group life, dental, and short-term disability as well as voluntary products. It sells its insurance products through independent agents.


Pekin Life Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pekin Life Insurance (OTCPK: PKIN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pekin Life Insurance's (PKIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pekin Life Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pekin Life Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN)?

A

The stock price for Pekin Life Insurance (OTCPK: PKIN) is $12 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Pekin Life Insurance (OTCPK:PKIN) reporting earnings?

A

Pekin Life Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pekin Life Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Pekin Life Insurance (PKIN) operate in?

A

Pekin Life Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.