November 7, 2025 1:57 PM 1 min read

This Aardvark Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed at $9.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri initiated coverage on Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $200. Impinj shares closed at $169.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Foghorn Therapeutics shares closed at $4.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AARD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

