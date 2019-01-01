PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) was reported by Seaport Global on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) was provided by Seaport Global, and PHX Minerals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PHX Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PHX Minerals was filed on May 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PHX Minerals (PHX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PHX Minerals (PHX) is trading at is $3.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
