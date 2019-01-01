PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
PHX Minerals Questions & Answers
When is PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) reporting earnings?
PHX Minerals (PHX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.49.
What were PHX Minerals’s (NYSE:PHX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.4M, which missed the estimate of $543.6M.
