PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian company that produces household appliances and lifestyle products. The company operates primarily across a network of major cities in Indonesia. Ace Hardware segments its activities into a Home Improvement unit that includes hardware, cleaning aids, lighting, paint, and other products, and Lifestyle unit that includes automotive, furniture, and home appliances. Through its subsidiary, PT Toys Game Indonesia, the company is also engaged in the toys retail industry. The company's home improvement and lifestyle product retail stores operate under the Ace brand, while the company's toy business operates under the Toys Kingdom brand. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales of its home improvement products.