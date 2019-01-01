PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) was reported by Needham on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PHAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1182.05% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) was provided by Needham, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) is trading at is $0.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
