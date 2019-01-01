ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PGT Innovations
(NYSE:PGTI)
20.03
-0.07[-0.35%]
At close: Jun 1
20.07
0.0400[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.79 - 20.2
52 Week High/Low16.26 - 24.46
Open / Close20.09 / 20.07
Float / Outstanding40.2M / 59.9M
Vol / Avg.296.3K / 301.9K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E34.07
50d Avg. Price18.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.35
Total Float40.2M

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PGT Innovations reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$358.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$358.7M

Earnings Recap

 

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $87.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.23 0.31 0.18
EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.18 0.27
Revenue Estimate 299.20M 297.33M 284.17M 253.05M
Revenue Actual 304.44M 300.43M 285.50M 271.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PGT Innovations using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PGT Innovations Questions & Answers

Q
When is PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) reporting earnings?
A

PGT Innovations (PGTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Q
What were PGT Innovations’s (NYSE:PGTI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $137.4M, which beat the estimate of $127.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.