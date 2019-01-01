QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Paragon Technologies Inc through its subsidiary provides a variety of material handling solutions including systems, technologies, products and services for material flow applications as well as information technology hardware product distribution. The company's segment includes automation/material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. It generates maximum revenue from the distribution segment. Geographical Markets include North America, Latin America, and Europe and Asia.

Paragon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paragon Technologies (PGNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paragon Technologies (OTCPK: PGNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paragon Technologies's (PGNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paragon Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Paragon Technologies (PGNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paragon Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Paragon Technologies (PGNT)?

A

The stock price for Paragon Technologies (OTCPK: PGNT) is $4.46 last updated Today at 5:53:57 PM.

Q

Does Paragon Technologies (PGNT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 19, 1999.

Q

When is Paragon Technologies (OTCPK:PGNT) reporting earnings?

A

Paragon Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paragon Technologies (PGNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paragon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Paragon Technologies (PGNT) operate in?

A

Paragon Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.