Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
PGI Inc is a US based company operates in real estate business. It is engaged in marketing and selling of its real property assets.

PGI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGI (PGAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGI (OTCPK: PGAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGI's (PGAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGI.

Q

What is the target price for PGI (PGAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGI

Q

Current Stock Price for PGI (PGAI)?

A

The stock price for PGI (OTCPK: PGAI) is $0.25 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:02:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGI (PGAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGI.

Q

When is PGI (OTCPK:PGAI) reporting earnings?

A

PGI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGI (PGAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGI.

Q

What sector and industry does PGI (PGAI) operate in?

A

PGI is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.