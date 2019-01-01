|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ParaFin (OTCEM: PFNO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ParaFin.
There is no analysis for ParaFin
The stock price for ParaFin (OTCEM: PFNO) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:32:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ParaFin.
ParaFin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ParaFin.
ParaFin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.