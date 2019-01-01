QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ParaFin Corp is a development stage company. It acquires and explores oil and gas properties.

Analyst Ratings


DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ParaFin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ParaFin (PFNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ParaFin (OTCEM: PFNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ParaFin's (PFNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ParaFin.

Q

What is the target price for ParaFin (PFNO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ParaFin

Q

Current Stock Price for ParaFin (PFNO)?

A

The stock price for ParaFin (OTCEM: PFNO) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:32:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ParaFin (PFNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ParaFin.

Q

When is ParaFin (OTCEM:PFNO) reporting earnings?

A

ParaFin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ParaFin (PFNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ParaFin.

Q

What sector and industry does ParaFin (PFNO) operate in?

A

ParaFin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.