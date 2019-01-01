Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pfizer beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $11.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pfizer's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.09 0.96 0.78 EPS Actual 1.08 1.34 1.07 0.93 Revenue Estimate 24.20B 22.71B 18.45B 13.60B Revenue Actual 23.84B 24.09B 18.98B 14.58B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pfizer management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.25 and $6.45 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.