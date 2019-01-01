ñol

Pfizer
(NYSE:PFE)
52.37
-0.67[-1.26%]
At close: Jun 1
52.26
-0.1100[-0.21%]
After Hours: 7:51PM EDT
Day High/Low51.84 - 53.28
52 Week High/Low38.48 - 61.71
Open / Close53.25 / 52.37
Float / Outstanding5.6B / 5.6B
Vol / Avg.17.4M / 28M
Mkt Cap293.8B
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price51.41
Div / Yield1.6/3.02%
Payout Ratio35.36
EPS1.4
Total Float5.6B

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pfizer reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.620

Quarterly Revenue

$25.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pfizer beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $11.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pfizer's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.87 1.09 0.96 0.78
EPS Actual 1.08 1.34 1.07 0.93
Revenue Estimate 24.20B 22.71B 18.45B 13.60B
Revenue Actual 23.84B 24.09B 18.98B 14.58B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pfizer management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.25 and $6.45 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Pfizer Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reporting earnings?
A

Pfizer (PFE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Q
What were Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12.9B, which missed the estimate of $13.1B.

