10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
October 25, 2021 7:20 am
  • Wells Fargo boosted Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) price target from $55 to $60. Bank of America shares rose 0.4% to $47.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $315 to $345. Microsoft shares fell 0.5% to close at $309.16 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital reduced the price target on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) from $208 to $190. Whirlpool shares fell 1.7% to $209.79 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) price target from $18 to $14. Ocular Therapeutix shares rose 2.6% to $7.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $900 to $1,200. Tesla shares rose 3.8% to $944.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) price target from $34 to $24.5. Carnival shares fell 1.1% to $22.05 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) from $29 to $37. Vir Biotechnology shares rose 1.3% to $40.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) price target from $72 to $75. Preferred Bank shares rose 1.8% to close at $70.02 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) from $55 to $50. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 2.3% to close at $35.94 on Friday.
  • Keybanc boosted Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) price target from $100 to $104. Oracle shares rose 0.3% to $98.50 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday