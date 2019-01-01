Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting PFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.45% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Preferred Bank upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Preferred Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Preferred Bank was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Preferred Bank (PFBC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $95.00. The current price Preferred Bank (PFBC) is trading at is $67.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.