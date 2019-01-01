Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ:PET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wag Group
Wag Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) was reported by DA Davidson on August 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting PET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wag Group (NASDAQ: PET) was provided by DA Davidson, and Wag Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wag Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wag Group was filed on August 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wag Group (PET) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.50 to $11.00. The current price Wag Group (PET) is trading at is $5.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
