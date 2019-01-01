Wag Group Stock (NASDAQ:PET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 16
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$12.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Wag Group Questions & Answers
When is Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) reporting earnings?
Wag Group (PET) is scheduled to report earnings on November 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 16, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Wag Group’s (NASDAQ:PET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
