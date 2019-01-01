ñol

Perfect
(NYSE:PERF)
$7.00
-0.02[-0.28%]
At close: Dec 20
$6.43
-0.5700[-8.14%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day Range6.920 - 7.32052 Wk Range4.900 - 21.030Open / Close7.060 / 7.000Float / Outstanding- / 118.264M
Vol / Avg.63.165K / 310.580KMkt Cap827.847MP/E-50d Avg. Price7.460
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.059

Perfect Corp Stock (NYSE:PERF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$7.80

Lowest Price Target1

$7.00

Consensus Price Target1

$7.40

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Piper Sandler
  • Goldman Sachs

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Perfect

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Perfect (PERF)?

A

The latest price target for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PERF to fall to within 12 months (a possible 0.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Perfect (PERF)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Perfect initiated their neutral rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Perfect (PERF)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Perfect, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Perfect was filed on December 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 6, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Perfect (PERF) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Perfect (PERF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Perfect (PERF) is trading at is $7.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

