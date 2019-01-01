Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Piper Sandler
- Goldman Sachs
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for Perfect
What is the target price for Perfect (PERF)?
The latest price target for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PERF to fall to within 12 months (a possible 0.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Perfect (PERF)?
The latest analyst rating for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Perfect initiated their neutral rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Perfect (PERF)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Perfect, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Perfect was filed on December 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 6, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Perfect (PERF) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Perfect (PERF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Perfect (PERF) is trading at is $7.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
