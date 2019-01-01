ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Perfect
(NYSE:PERF)
$7.00
-0.02[-0.28%]
At close: Dec 20
$6.43
-0.5700[-8.14%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day Range6.920 - 7.32052 Wk Range4.900 - 21.030Open / Close7.060 / 7.000Float / Outstanding- / 118.264M
Vol / Avg.63.165K / 310.580KMkt Cap827.847MP/E-50d Avg. Price7.460
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.059

Perfect Corp Stock (NYSE:PERF), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data
Q

What is the most recent guidance for Perfect (PERF)?

A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Perfect in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.