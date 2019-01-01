|Day Range6.920 - 7.320
|52 Wk Range4.900 - 21.030
|Open / Close7.060 / 7.000
|Float / Outstanding- / 118.264M
|Vol / Avg.63.165K / 310.580K
|Mkt Cap827.847M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.460
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-1.059
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Perfect in recent months.
Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.