Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk is an upstream oil and gas company. Its business activities include exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and coal bed methane. The company's segments include Malacca Strait block, Kangean block, Gebang Block, Korinci Block, Bentu Block, and Tonga Block. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Natural gas.

Energi Mega Persada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energi Mega Persada (OTCPK: PEGIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energi Mega Persada's (PEGIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energi Mega Persada.

Q

What is the target price for Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energi Mega Persada

Q

Current Stock Price for Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY)?

A

The stock price for Energi Mega Persada (OTCPK: PEGIY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energi Mega Persada.

Q

When is Energi Mega Persada (OTCPK:PEGIY) reporting earnings?

A

Energi Mega Persada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energi Mega Persada.

Q

What sector and industry does Energi Mega Persada (PEGIY) operate in?

A

Energi Mega Persada is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.