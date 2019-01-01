Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Public Service Enterprise
Public Service Enterprise Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $82.00 expecting PEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.41% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Public Service Enterprise maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Public Service Enterprise, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Public Service Enterprise was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Public Service Enterprise (PEG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $83.00 to $82.00. The current price Public Service Enterprise (PEG) is trading at is $68.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
