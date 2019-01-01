Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$258.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$258.1M
Earnings History
Pebblebrook Hotel Questions & Answers
When is Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) reporting earnings?
Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.32.
What were Pebblebrook Hotel’s (NYSE:PEB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $205.7M, which beat the estimate of $200.1M.
