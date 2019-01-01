|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pear Therapeutics’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH).
The latest price target for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) was reported by B of A Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PEAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) is $4.36 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pear Therapeutics.
Pear Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pear Therapeutics.
Pear Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.