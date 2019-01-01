QQQ
Range
3.95 - 4.39
Vol / Avg.
180.7K/524.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.46 - 14.6
Mkt Cap
600.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
137.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Pear Therapeutics Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. It focuses to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers.

Pear Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pear Therapeutics's (PEAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) was reported by B of A Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PEAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)?

A

The stock price for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) is $4.36 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pear Therapeutics.

Q

When is Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) reporting earnings?

A

Pear Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pear Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) operate in?

A

Pear Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.