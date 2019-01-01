QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 460 in-place properties spread across senior housing, medical office, life science, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care.

Healthpeak Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthpeak Properties's (PEAK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)?

A

The stock price for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is $30.89 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) reporting earnings?

A

Healthpeak Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthpeak Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) operate in?

A

Healthpeak Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.