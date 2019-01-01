|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Healthpeak Properties’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is $30.89 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Healthpeak Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Healthpeak Properties.
Healthpeak Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.