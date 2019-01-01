QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
478.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Peakbirch Logic Inc is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

Peakbirch Logic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peakbirch Logic (OTCQB: PKBFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Peakbirch Logic's (PKBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peakbirch Logic.

Q

What is the target price for Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peakbirch Logic

Q

Current Stock Price for Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF)?

A

The stock price for Peakbirch Logic (OTCQB: PKBFF) is $0.0145 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:11:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peakbirch Logic.

Q

When is Peakbirch Logic (OTCQB:PKBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Peakbirch Logic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peakbirch Logic.

Q

What sector and industry does Peakbirch Logic (PKBFF) operate in?

A

Peakbirch Logic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.