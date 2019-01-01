Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precision Drilling reported an EPS of $-2.57.

Revenue was up $90.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.66% increase in the share price the next day.

