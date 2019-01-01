ñol

Precision Drilling
(NYSE:PDS)
83.46
5.74[7.39%]
At close: Jun 1
83.46
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low78.62 - 84.36
52 Week High/Low28 - 85.29
Open / Close79.5 / 83.46
Float / Outstanding- / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.121.5K / 83.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price72.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.25
Total Float-

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Precision Drilling reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-2.570

Quarterly Revenue

$277.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$351.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precision Drilling reported an EPS of $-2.57.

Revenue was up $90.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.66% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Precision Drilling using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Precision Drilling Questions & Answers

Q
When is Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) reporting earnings?
A

Precision Drilling (PDS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which beat the estimate of $-2.80.

Q
What were Precision Drilling’s (NYSE:PDS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $220.4M, which beat the estimate of $206.3M.

