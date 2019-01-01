Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Precision Drilling reported an EPS of $-2.57.
Revenue was up $90.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Precision Drilling Questions & Answers
Precision Drilling (PDS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which beat the estimate of $-2.80.
The Actual Revenue was $220.4M, which beat the estimate of $206.3M.
