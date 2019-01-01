Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting PDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.77% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Precision Drilling maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Precision Drilling, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Precision Drilling was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Precision Drilling (PDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $110.00 to $125.00. The current price Precision Drilling (PDS) is trading at is $83.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
