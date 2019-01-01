Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$9.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.3M
Earnings History
Pro-Dex Questions & Answers
When is Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) reporting earnings?
Pro-Dex (PDEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
What were Pro-Dex’s (NASDAQ:PDEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.6M, which beat the estimate of $4.8M.
