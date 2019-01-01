Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 11
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$4.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$4.7M
Earnings History
Pure Cycle Questions & Answers
When is Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) reporting earnings?
Pure Cycle (PCYO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $134K, which missed the estimate of $290K.
