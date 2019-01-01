ñol

Pure Cycle
(NASDAQ:PCYO)
11.34
0.04[0.35%]
At close: Jun 1
11.30
-0.0400[-0.35%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.07 - 11.48
52 Week High/Low9.68 - 16.55
Open / Close11.37 / 11.34
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 24M
Vol / Avg.116.6K / 95.9K
Mkt Cap271.7M
P/E56.5
50d Avg. Price11.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float19.3M

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pure Cycle reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 11

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$4.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$4.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pure Cycle using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pure Cycle Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) reporting earnings?
A

Pure Cycle (PCYO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.

Q
What were Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $134K, which missed the estimate of $290K.

