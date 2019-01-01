Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pure Cycle
The latest price target for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) was reported by Feltl & Co. on May 6, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PCYO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.40% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) was provided by Feltl & Co., and Pure Cycle initiated their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pure Cycle, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pure Cycle was filed on May 6, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pure Cycle (PCYO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Pure Cycle (PCYO) is trading at is $10.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
