Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
PureCycle Technologies Inc holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market.

PureCycle Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCTTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PureCycle Technologies's (PCTTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PureCycle Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PureCycle Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW)?

A

The stock price for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCTTW) is $1.83 last updated Today at 8:26:50 PM.

Q

Does PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PureCycle Technologies.

Q

When is PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTW) reporting earnings?

A

PureCycle Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PureCycle Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does PureCycle Technologies (PCTTW) operate in?

A

PureCycle Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.