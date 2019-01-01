Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Processa Pharma
Processa Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Processa Pharma (NASDAQ: PCSA) was reported by Maxim Group on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting PCSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 243.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Processa Pharma (NASDAQ: PCSA) was provided by Maxim Group, and Processa Pharma initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Processa Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Processa Pharma was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Processa Pharma (PCSA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Processa Pharma (PCSA) is trading at is $2.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
