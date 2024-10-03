Constellation Brands, Levi Strauss And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc . STZ to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Constellation shares fell 0.3% to $254.90 in after-hours trading.

posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees fiscal year 2024 adjusted earnings at a mid-point of between $1.17 and $1.27 per share, versus the $1.25 estimate. Levi Strauss shares dipped 10.9% to $18.76 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO to post a loss at 15 cents per share on revenue of $67.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AngioDynamics shares gained 2.1% to $7.81 in the after-hours trading session.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. BIGC named Travis Hess as CEO. Brent Bellm will no longer serve as the company's CEO or as Chairman of the Board. BigCommerce shares gained 1.4% to $5.75 in the after-hours trading session.

named Travis Hess as CEO. Brent Bellm will no longer serve as the company's CEO or as Chairman of the Board. BigCommerce shares gained 1.4% to $5.75 in the after-hours trading session. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. PCSA shares surged in Wednesday's after-hours trading after the company announced the dosing of its first patient for the Phase 2 trial of NGC-Cap. Processa Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3% to $1.37 in the after-hours trading session.

