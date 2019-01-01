Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 22.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $38.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.65 0.69 0.63 EPS Actual 0.97 0.72 0.77 0.53 Revenue Estimate 155.74M 130.38M 128.01M 119.28M Revenue Actual 159.19M 127.72M 135.59M 119.03M

