ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pacira BioSciences
(NASDAQ:PCRX)
63.45
0.20[0.32%]
At close: Jun 1
63.45
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low62.86 - 64.16
52 Week High/Low45.05 - 82.16
Open / Close63.25 / 63.45
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 45.4M
Vol / Avg.318K / 545.7K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E75.3
50d Avg. Price70.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float33.1M

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pacira BioSciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.640

Quarterly Revenue

$158M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$158M

Earnings Recap

 

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 22.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $38.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.65 0.69 0.63
EPS Actual 0.97 0.72 0.77 0.53
Revenue Estimate 155.74M 130.38M 128.01M 119.28M
Revenue Actual 159.19M 127.72M 135.59M 119.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pacira BioSciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pacira BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reporting earnings?
A

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Pacira BioSciences’s (NASDAQ:PCRX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $70.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.