Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) was reported by Wedbush on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $94.00 expecting PCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.15% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) was provided by Wedbush, and Pacira BioSciences maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pacira BioSciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pacira BioSciences was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $97.00 to $94.00. The current price Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) is trading at is $63.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.