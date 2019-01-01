ñol

Panasonic Holdings
(OTCPK:PCRFY)
9.206
0.026[0.28%]
At close: Jun 1
8.865
-0.3410[-3.70%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.2 - 9.31
52 Week High/Low8.61 - 13.66
Open / Close9.2 / 9.21
Float / Outstanding- / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.165.2K / 340.8K
Mkt Cap21.5B
P/E11.83
50d Avg. Price9.17
Div / Yield0.25/2.70%
Payout Ratio25.14
EPS18.25
Total Float-

Panasonic Holdings (OTC:PCRFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Panasonic Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$16.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.9T

Earnings Recap

 

Panasonic Holdings (OTC:PCRFY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Panasonic Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Panasonic Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.13 0.16
EPS Actual 0.16 0.30 0.30 0.14
Revenue Estimate 15.82B 15.36B 14.80B 16.23B
Revenue Actual 16.58B 15.85B 16.31B 17.16B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Panasonic Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFY) reporting earnings?
A

Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Panasonic Holdings’s (OTCPK:PCRFY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

