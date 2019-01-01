Panasonic Holdings (OTC:PCRFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Panasonic Holdings (OTC:PCRFY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Panasonic Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Panasonic Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.19
|0.13
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.30
|0.30
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|15.82B
|15.36B
|14.80B
|16.23B
|Revenue Actual
|16.58B
|15.85B
|16.31B
|17.16B
