Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$159.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$159.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Procore Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Procore Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) reporting earnings?
Procore Technologies (PCOR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.14.
What were Procore Technologies’s (NYSE:PCOR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $122.8M, which beat the estimate of $116.7M.
