Gap To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Elastic N.V. ESTC from $100 to $130. Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained an Overweight rating. Elastic shares closed at $109.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Atkore Inc. ATKR from $99 to $93. RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sector Perform rating. Atkore shares closed at $85.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut Warner Music Group Corp. WMG price target from $41 to $40. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating. Warner Music shares settled at $31.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR price target from $68 to $85. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. Procore Technologies shares closed at $75.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut DiamondRock Hospitality Company DRH price target from $10.75 to $10.25. Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. DiamondRock Hospitality shares closed at $9.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark cut PDD Holdings Inc. PDD price target from $185 to $160. Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating. PDD shares closed at $104.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for AECOM ACM from $119 to $129. Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating. AECOM shares settled at $112.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer boosted Intuit Inc. INTU price target from $712 to $722. Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating. Intuit shares closed at $678.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclay increased the price target for The Gap, Inc. GAP from $31 to $32. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Gap shares closed at $22.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Spire Inc. SR price target from $70 to $69. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Hold rating. Spire shares closed at $70.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
