Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Petrobras Brasileiro upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Petrobras Brasileiro, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Petrobras Brasileiro was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) is trading at is $13.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
