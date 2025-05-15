May 15, 2025 8:21 AM 1 min read

This CytomX Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Alejandro Demichelis upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR from Hold to Buy and announced a $15.3 price target. Petrobras Brasileiro shares closed at $12.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor upgraded the rating for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $5. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $2.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta upgraded the rating for CAE CAE from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a C$42 price target. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $72 to $75. Cisco shares closed at $61.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CTMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

