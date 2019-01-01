Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.320
Quarterly Revenue
$27.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$27.2B
Earnings History
Petrobras Brasileiro Questions & Answers
When is Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) reporting earnings?
Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.20.
What were Petrobras Brasileiro’s (NYSE:PBR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.2B, which missed the estimate of $23.9B.
