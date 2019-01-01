Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Potbelly
Potbelly Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting PBPB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Potbelly downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Potbelly, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Potbelly was filed on December 11, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 11, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Potbelly (PBPB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $5.00. The current price Potbelly (PBPB) is trading at is $5.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
