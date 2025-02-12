CVS Health, Kraft Heinz And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $97.19 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CVS Health shares gained 1.3% to close at $55.00 on Tuesday.

to report quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $97.19 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CVS Health shares gained 1.3% to close at $55.00 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and named Bob Gold as its new CFO. The company also said it sees FY2025 adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.30 per share on sales of $1.950 billion to $2.000 billion. Pitney Bowes shares jumped 9.8% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and named Bob Gold as its new CFO. The company also said it sees FY2025 adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.30 per share on sales of $1.950 billion to $2.000 billion. Pitney Bowes shares jumped 9.8% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to post quarterly earnings at 78 cents per share on revenue of $6.66 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.2% to $29.65 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Zillow Group, Inc . Z ZG reported worse-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter sales of $575.000 million to $590.000 million versus market estimates of $600.20 million. Zillow shares dipped 6.3% to $80.90 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported worse-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter sales of $575.000 million to $590.000 million versus market estimates of $600.20 million. Zillow shares dipped 6.3% to $80.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $13.87 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.1% to $62.49 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: