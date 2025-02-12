CVS Health, Kraft Heinz And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $97.19 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CVS Health shares gained 1.3% to close at $55.00 on Tuesday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and named Bob Gold as its new CFO. The company also said it sees FY2025 adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.30 per share on sales of $1.950 billion to $2.000 billion. Pitney Bowes shares jumped 9.8% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to post quarterly earnings at 78 cents per share on revenue of $6.66 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.2% to $29.65 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z ZG reported worse-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter sales of $575.000 million to $590.000 million versus market estimates of $600.20 million. Zillow shares dipped 6.3% to $80.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $13.87 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.1% to $62.49 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in