Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was reported by National Securities Corporation on October 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was provided by National Securities Corporation, and Pitney Bowes initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pitney Bowes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pitney Bowes was filed on October 24, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 24, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pitney Bowes (PBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pitney Bowes (PBI) is trading at is $4.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
