Pitney Bowes
(NYSE:PBI)
4.415
-0.125[-2.75%]
Last update: 1:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.32 - 4.53
52 Week High/Low4.28 - 9.92
Open / Close4.49 / -
Float / Outstanding152.1M / 173.4M
Vol / Avg.779.5K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap765.7M
P/E15.13
50d Avg. Price4.79
Div / Yield0.2/4.41%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.12
Total Float152.1M

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Pitney Bowes

No Data

Pitney Bowes Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Pitney Bowes (PBI)?
A

The latest price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was reported by National Securities Corporation on October 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Pitney Bowes (PBI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) was provided by National Securities Corporation, and Pitney Bowes initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Pitney Bowes (PBI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pitney Bowes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pitney Bowes was filed on October 24, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 24, 2020.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Pitney Bowes (PBI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pitney Bowes (PBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pitney Bowes (PBI) is trading at is $4.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

