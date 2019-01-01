ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pitney Bowes
(NYSE:PBI)
4.75
0.07[1.50%]
At close: Jun 1
4.80
0.0500[1.05%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.52 - 4.78
52 Week High/Low4.28 - 9.92
Open / Close4.71 / -
Float / Outstanding152.1M / 173.4M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap823.8M
P/E15.6
50d Avg. Price4.85
Div / Yield0.2/4.27%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.12
Total Float152.1M

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pitney Bowes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$926.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$926.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pitney Bowes beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $11.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pitney Bowes's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.07 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.07
Revenue Estimate 961.63M 892.29M 895.46M 873.86M
Revenue Actual 983.71M 875.45M 899.20M 915.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pitney Bowes using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pitney Bowes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reporting earnings?
A

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were Pitney Bowes’s (NYSE:PBI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $821.4M, which beat the estimate of $820.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.