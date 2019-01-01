QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peoples Bank of Commerce OR is a local community bank, focusing on delivering high quality services to the Rogue Valley. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Peoples Bank of Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCPK: PBCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples Bank of Commerce's (PBCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples Bank of Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples Bank of Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCPK: PBCO) is $18 last updated Today at 7:34:29 PM.

Q

Does Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 1, 2009 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2009.

Q

When is Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCPK:PBCO) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Bank of Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Bank of Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Bank of Commerce (PBCO) operate in?

A

Peoples Bank of Commerce is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.