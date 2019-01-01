PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PaySign
PaySign Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.80 expecting PAYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.01% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and PaySign upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PaySign, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PaySign was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PaySign (PAYS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $2.25 to $2.80. The current price PaySign (PAYS) is trading at is $1.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
