Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paymentus Holdings
Paymentus Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE: PAY) was reported by Raymond James on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting PAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.72% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE: PAY) was provided by Raymond James, and Paymentus Holdings maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Paymentus Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Paymentus Holdings was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Paymentus Holdings (PAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $23.00. The current price Paymentus Holdings (PAY) is trading at is $15.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
